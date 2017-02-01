Senate Democrats delay committee votes on Sessions, Mnuchin, Price

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senate Democrats on Tuesday postponed votes on several of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees, citing their responsibility to do a “thorough vetting,” while Republicans accused them of unreasonable delays in considering the picks.

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee exploited Senate rules to delay until Wednesday a vote on Senator Jeff Sessions’ nomination to be attorney general. That job was in the spotlight after Trump fired the acting attorney general on Monday over her refusal to…