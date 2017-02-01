Svensson coming to Seattle to shore up middle

SEATTLE — The Sounders took steps Monday to shore up their midfield depth by signing Swedish veteran Gustav Svensson, 29, to a two-year deal. Svensson comes over from Guangzhou R&F of the Chinese Super League and provides the Sounders some more mature presence up the middle following the departure of Erik Friberg and continued health uncertainty surrounding Osvaldo Alonso and Clint Dempsey.

Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey said the Guangzhou club picked up most of Svensson’s salary. Recent roster rule changes…