The Wenatchee World

Weather:

15°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo18° Mostly Clear

Wednesday

Hi27° Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo15° Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi23° Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo14° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi29° Snow Likely

Friday Night

Lo24° Snow Likely

Saturday

Hi33° Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo27° Slight Chance Wintry Mix

Sunday

Hi37° Chance Rain/Snow

Tomato lovers can rejoice

by Ben GuarinoThe Washington Post
Send to Kindle
Print This

We are no slouches when it comes to eating tomatoes. In 2014, the average American ate 31.4 pounds of the fruit, according to Agriculture Department data; tomatoes, out of the most frequently consumed fruits and vegetables, were second only to potatoes.

But we may not be so enthralled with the flavor of the fresh ones. (As it is, the majority of the tomatoes eaten are canned. For every two fresh tomatoes eaten, Americans ate three processed ones.)

Many are the…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 