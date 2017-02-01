Trump’s education pick may face Senate fight

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Billionaire philanthropist Betsy DeVos, already known as one of the most controversial nominees for education secretary in U.S. history, now risks a rare congressional rejection.

The deeply divided U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Tuesday agreed to send her nomination to the full chamber for a vote, the final step in the confirmation process.

But the committee's executive session showed DeVos faces choppy waters ahead for a post for which there is typically little…