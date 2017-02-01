The Wenatchee World

Viola Mae (Gault) Woods

Viola Mae (Gault) Woods

May 29, 1931 - January 29, 2017

Wenatchee, WA

Vi Woods of Wenatchee, WA, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2017. She was
born on May 29, 1931, in St. Claire, MO, to Frank and Lulu Gault. As a young
girl, she moved to Orondo, WA, to join extended family. Shortly thereafter,
she moved to Wenatchee, WA, to attend Wenatchee High School, graduating in
1949.

Vi married F. David Woods on July 21, 1950, in Coeur d’Alene, ID. Together,
they owned and managed their orchard in East Wenatchee, WA, for many years. Vi
also earned her real estate license, working at Johnson Real Estate for a
number of years.

Vi is survived by her husband, Dave, of 66 years; as well as her daughter,
Connie (Miles) Woods, of Seattle, WA; and son, Steve (Becky) Woods of East
Wenatchee, WA; grandchildren: Lane Woods and Stephanie (Doug) Miller, all of
East Wenatchee, WA; and her sister, Annie Woodruff of St. Claire, MO. Vi was
preceded in death by her son, Mike, in 2000.

Our family would like to thank the staff at Blossom Creek and Confluence
Health Hospice for their wonderful support.

At Vi’s request, no service will be held.

