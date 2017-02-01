Wild to host Surrey for pair of crucial games this weekend

WENATCHEE — The Wild’s lead in the British Columbia Mainland Division standings is down to five points, but a two-game set with visiting Surrey ought to bring Wenatchee some momentum, and more importantly, four points.

Surrey is one of the weakest teams in the BCHL, and Wenatchee is unbeaten at Town Toyota Center. The Eagles have just five road wins on the season, compared to 20 losses and an overtime loss.

Wenatchee is riding the heels of two losses in…