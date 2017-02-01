The Wenatchee World

Woman arrested in Jan. 22 stabbing

by K.C. Mehaffey
TONASKET — A 27-year-old Oroville woman accused of stabbing a Tonasket woman in the stomach with a box-cutter type knife on Jan. 22 was arrested Saturday on suspicion of first-degree assault.

Samantha Garcia told Tonasket police after she was arrested that the victim and other people with the victim were threatening her with knives, according to a report by Officer Travis West.

Tonasket Police were called to a stabbing at a residence the 200 block of North Whitcomb Avenue shortly…

