The Wenatchee World

Weather:

17°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo10° Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi26° Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo14° Partly Cloudy then Snow Likely

Friday

Hi24° Snow

Friday Night

Lo23° Snow

Saturday

Hi35° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo34° Chance Rain

Sunday

Hi37° Chance Rain

Sunday Night

Lo30° Chance Rain

Monday

Hi39° Chance Rain/Snow

WSU Signing Day; Four-star Florida WR surprisingly picks WSU

by By Jacob ThorpeThe Spokesman-Review
College Sports
Send to Kindle
Print This

PULLMAN — In recent years college football recruits have committed to programs earlier, only to change their minds at least once before signing their letters of intent. That trend might have even reached its zenith with the 2017 signing class, that saw every Pac-12 school lose longtime commits and scramble to fill their spots.

Despite the chaos on confusion of January, Washington State emerged on Wednesday’s national signing day with a class full of talented players, many of whom were…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 