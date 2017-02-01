WSU Signing Day; Four-star Florida WR surprisingly picks WSU

PULLMAN — In recent years college football recruits have committed to programs earlier, only to change their minds at least once before signing their letters of intent. That trend might have even reached its zenith with the 2017 signing class, that saw every Pac-12 school lose longtime commits and scramble to fill their spots.

Despite the chaos on confusion of January, Washington State emerged on Wednesday’s national signing day with a class full of talented players, many of whom were…