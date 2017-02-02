Art of community | Service club defies odds, attracts young leaders
Wenatchee North Rotary is being transformed by a wave of talented young leaders who are bringing fresh ideas and energy.
The secret to the club’s success in recruiting younger members, according to membership director Rob Tidd, is that club members have intentionally sought out young professionals, invited them to visit, and have found ways to let them give back to the community. The club is on a growth curve to essentially double its membership by the end the year from the…