The Wenatchee World

Weather:

16°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 02 at 1:55PM PST until February 04 at 4:00AM PST by NWS

...SNOW RETURNS FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY... .A WINTER STORM WILL MOVE INTO THE REGION FRIDAY AND CONTINUE INTO SATURDAY BRINGING HEAVY SNOW ACCUMULATIONS TO THE MOUNTAINS AND VALLEYS OF NORTHEAST WASHINGTON AND NORTH IDAHO. WHILE THE VALLEYS WILL CHANGE OVER TO RAIN ON SATURDAY...LOCALLY HEAVY ACCUMULATIONS OF SNOW WILL OCCUR BEFORE THIS CHANGEOVER. LIGHT

Tonight

Lo15° Mostly Cloudy then Snow

Friday

Hi25° Snow

Friday Night

Lo22° Snow then Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi32° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo29° Chance Snow then Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday

Hi33° Rain/Snow Likely then Rain Likely

Sunday Night

Lo30° Rain Likely then Chance Rain/Snow

Monday

Hi33° Chance Rain/Snow

Monday Night

Lo25° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi34° Partly Sunny

Art of community | Service club defies odds, attracts young leaders

by By Rufus WoodsPublisher
Art of Community
Send to Kindle
Print This

Wenatchee North Rotary is being transformed by a wave of talented young leaders who are bringing fresh ideas and energy. 

The secret to the club’s success in recruiting younger members, according to membership director Rob Tidd, is that club members have intentionally sought out young professionals, invited them to visit, and have found ways to let them give back to the community. The club is on a growth curve to essentially double its membership by the end the year from the…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 