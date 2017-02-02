Company explores possibility of Eastside hotel

EAST WENATCHEE — A new five-story hotel could be in the works for East Wenatchee, on property behind the Super China Star Buffet off 3rd St. N.E.

Eastside utilities and other service providers held a pre-application conference in December to talk about the East Wenatchee property and look at sketches of a hotel being considered by Richland-based Superior Hospitality Corporation.

East Wenatchee Community Development Director Lori Barnett said Superior Hospitality's preliminary proposal is for a five-story hotel, with 99 units. Gurbir Sandhu…