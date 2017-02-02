Deportee denied chance to withdraw criminal plea

SPOKANE — A Wenatchee man deported after a 2002 criminal plea is not eligible for a new trial based on faulty immigration advice from his attorney, the state Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday.

José Antonio Manajares, now 35, is one of several North Central Washington defendants who have sought to revoke their guilty pleas, after learning the pleas made them subject to criminal deportation under U.S immigration law. Both the state and U.S. Supreme Court have ruled that such defendants are entitled…