Elaine M. May

Wenatchee, WA

Elaine May, age 87, passed away on January 24, 2017 at her memory care

facility in Wenatchee, WA. She was born to Edward and Orpha Evjen on July 13,

1929, in Glenwood, MN. She was the first of three children. Her childhood

years were spent in Glenwood and she graduated from high school there in 1947.

Following high school, she attended Luther College in Decorah, IA. for one

year, taking business courses.

In 1948, she and a school friend left Glenwood to visit relatives in

Wenatchee. They wanted to “see the world” and hopefully find employment.

Elaine began working at Whiteman Fuel Co. as an assistant bookkeeper. Shortly

thereafter, while drinking a soda with her friend at the Midget Cafe, she met

a handsome young man, Bob May. They were married on June 10, 1950, in

Glenwood, MN. Together, they raised their three sons: Steve, Jeff, and Gregg,

at their home in Wenatchee on Okanogan St., originally built in 1946 by Bob’s

father, William May. The majority of her working life was with the Chelan

County PUD, first at Rock Island Dam and then, as an energy auditor.

While their sons were growing up, Elaine and her family spent many summer

weekends camping at Wapato Point. Later, she and Bob built a cabin at the Lake

Chelan Yacht Club Villa, which they enjoyed for many years. She loved to host

gatherings of family and friends at her home, making sure everyone was well

fed and having a good time. She was proud of her Norwegian heritage -

Christmas was not complete without lutefisk and lefse. In her retirement

years, she enjoyed “golfing with the girls” at Three Lakes, and energetic

daily walks at a pace that challenged her children and grandchildren. Elaine

was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church and greatly enjoyed the

friendships she made there.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and brothers: Don

and Dale. She is survived by her sons: Steve of Tacoma, Jeff (Ann) of Mount

Vernon, and Gregg (Margo) of Gig Harbor; grandchildren: Ryan (Jeanine), Kyle,

Phillip, Evan, and Kee May, Megan (Fred) Eastman; great-grandsons: Freddie and

Brian Eastman and Teddy May.

The family extends a very heartfelt thank you to all of the staff at Highgate

Senior Living for their skilled care and affection for Elaine.

A Memorial Service for Elaine will be held at Grace Lutheran Church,

Wenatchee, WA, on Saturday, February 11, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be

made to Grace Lutheran Church. Please express your thoughts and memories at

the online guestbook at www.jonesjonesbetts.com. Jones & Jones-Betts is in

charge of arrangements.