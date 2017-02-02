Elaine M. May
Elaine M. May
Wenatchee, WA
Elaine May, age 87, passed away on January 24, 2017 at her memory care
facility in Wenatchee, WA. She was born to Edward and Orpha Evjen on July 13,
1929, in Glenwood, MN. She was the first of three children. Her childhood
years were spent in Glenwood and she graduated from high school there in 1947.
Following high school, she attended Luther College in Decorah, IA. for one
year, taking business courses.
In 1948, she and a school friend left Glenwood to visit relatives in
Wenatchee. They wanted to “see the world” and hopefully find employment.
Elaine began working at Whiteman Fuel Co. as an assistant bookkeeper. Shortly
thereafter, while drinking a soda with her friend at the Midget Cafe, she met
a handsome young man, Bob May. They were married on June 10, 1950, in
Glenwood, MN. Together, they raised their three sons: Steve, Jeff, and Gregg,
at their home in Wenatchee on Okanogan St., originally built in 1946 by Bob’s
father, William May. The majority of her working life was with the Chelan
County PUD, first at Rock Island Dam and then, as an energy auditor.
While their sons were growing up, Elaine and her family spent many summer
weekends camping at Wapato Point. Later, she and Bob built a cabin at the Lake
Chelan Yacht Club Villa, which they enjoyed for many years. She loved to host
gatherings of family and friends at her home, making sure everyone was well
fed and having a good time. She was proud of her Norwegian heritage -
Christmas was not complete without lutefisk and lefse. In her retirement
years, she enjoyed “golfing with the girls” at Three Lakes, and energetic
daily walks at a pace that challenged her children and grandchildren. Elaine
was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church and greatly enjoyed the
friendships she made there.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and brothers: Don
and Dale. She is survived by her sons: Steve of Tacoma, Jeff (Ann) of Mount
Vernon, and Gregg (Margo) of Gig Harbor; grandchildren: Ryan (Jeanine), Kyle,
Phillip, Evan, and Kee May, Megan (Fred) Eastman; great-grandsons: Freddie and
Brian Eastman and Teddy May.
The family extends a very heartfelt thank you to all of the staff at Highgate
Senior Living for their skilled care and affection for Elaine.
A Memorial Service for Elaine will be held at Grace Lutheran Church,
Wenatchee, WA, on Saturday, February 11, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be
made to Grace Lutheran Church. Please express your thoughts and memories at
the online guestbook at www.jonesjonesbetts.com. Jones & Jones-Betts is in
charge of arrangements.
