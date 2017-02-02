The Wenatchee World

15°

This Afternoon

Hi25° Sunny

Tonight

Lo15° Mostly Cloudy then Snow Likely

Friday

Hi25° Snow Likely

Friday Night

Lo22° Snow Likely

Saturday

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow then Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo31° Chance Rain

Sunday

Hi37° Rain Likely

Sunday Night

Lo30° Chance Rain

Monday

Hi36° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Monday Night

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Happy Groundhog Day | Snow storm to kick off six more weeks of winter

by Christine Pratt
Public Safety
NCW — East and West-coast rodent prognosticators concur: Six more weeks of winter is in the forecast, and we’ll kick it off in much of North Central Washington Friday with a winter storm watch for potentially heavy snow, changing to rain or sleet Saturday and Sunday.

Snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are forecast for the valleys Friday and 8 to 12 inches for the mountains in much of Okanogan County and higher elevations of Chelan County, including Leavenworth,…

