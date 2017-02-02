Happy Groundhog Day | Snow storm to kick off six more weeks of winter

NCW — East and West-coast rodent prognosticators concur: Six more weeks of winter is in the forecast, and we’ll kick it off in much of North Central Washington Friday with a winter storm watch for potentially heavy snow, changing to rain or sleet Saturday and Sunday.

Snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are forecast for the valleys Friday and 8 to 12 inches for the mountains in much of Okanogan County and higher elevations of Chelan County, including Leavenworth,…