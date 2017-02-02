Jewell Melinda Bartosh
Jewell Melinda Bartosh
Cashmere, WA
Jewell Melinda Bartosh passed away on January 29, 2017, in her home, following
a short battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family. Jewell
was born to Thomas Morell and Lela Cumie-Morell in Harpersville, AL, on July
27, 1926. Jewell married Frank Lester Jones in Montgomery, AL, and soon the
couple moved to Mobile, AL, where she became a mother to five children: Patsy,
Frankie, Jackie, Nancy and Johnny. Later, Jewell returned to Harpersville,
where she and her children resided for another five years. Jewell then moved
to Milton, FL, to seek employment to raise her children. She often told the
story of her interview at Chemstrand Company, a textile manufacturer. As she
sat through her interview and spoke with her future boss, he commented on the
fact that she had five children. He said they were “five good reasons to miss
work”. And in her very determined way she replied, “They are five good reasons
not to.” He hired her immediately and would frequently brag about the special
woman that never missed a day’s work. She worked at Chemstrand Company for ten
years. During this time of relentless work and weekend travel to visit her
family, Jewell saved enough money to buy a piece of land and build a home for
herself and her children. In the days before her death, she re-told the story
of driving her children, and a special niece and nephew she was also raising,
to the new home. The children rode over three hundred miles in the back of a
borrowed pickup truck and were all fairly sunburned by the time they arrived;
however, “they were the happiest kids you had ever seen.” While in Florida,
Jewell met and married James Michael Bartosh. The couple would eventually sell
her home and make the trip across the country to settle in Cashmere, WA, in
1964. They purchased a piece of land and James built their lifelong home on
Mission Creek. Once she was settled in Cashmere, Jewell began packing fruit
for Blue Star, where she continued to work until her retirement in 1986.
At home, Jewell raised cows, pigs and chickens. She tended beautiful flower
beds and grew the most bountiful gardens. She was always willing to share
whatever she had with family, friends and neighbors while introducing them all
to the flavors of the South with her collard greens, black-eyed peas, ham-
hocks and okra. Never too far from her kitchen, Jewell has passed down her
amazing cooking skills and joy of feeding others to future generations. She
always maintained she wasn’t a fancy cook, just a plain old Southern one. More
memories than can be counted have been made in her kitchen with family and
friends. Finding a photo of Jewell doing anything other than cooking in her
kitchen is almost impossible.
She once said, when her time was up, she wanted to be remembered for being a
loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Jewell was preceded in death by her sons: Frankie Jones and Jackie Jones; and
by her granddaughter, Brandi Jones-Brett. She is survived by her children:
Patricia Miller of East Wenatchee, Nancy Long of Arizona, and Johnny Jones of
Cashmere; a daughter-in-law, Diana Jones of Kennewick; five grandchildren
including: Monica Jones-Greedy of Wenatchee, Dana Thomas-VanDam of Arizona,
Jake Jones and Tyson (Kayla) Jones of Kennewick and Julianna Jones-Hatch of
Yelm; great-grandchildren, Evan Prue, Siri Brett, Jewell Greedy, Emma Greedy,
Dagan Brett, Denali VanDam, Ella Grace VanDam, and Joseph Hatch. Extended
survivors include her many cousins, nieces and nephews in whose lives she
played a large role. Jewell never met a stranger, she was known to all she met
and will continue to be known as “Gramma Jewell.”
Upon her direct orders, a Life-Party will be held. She wanted no tears to be
shed for her, only smiles and happy memories. So, please join us in
celebrating her life, sharing her stories and enjoying a bit of Southern
comfort food on Saturday, February 4, 2017, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at
Apple-Annie’s, 100 Apple Annie Ave., Cashmere, WA. Please express your
thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com.
Arrangements by Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
