Jewell Melinda Bartosh

Cashmere, WA

Jewell Melinda Bartosh passed away on January 29, 2017, in her home, following

a short battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family. Jewell

was born to Thomas Morell and Lela Cumie-Morell in Harpersville, AL, on July

27, 1926. Jewell married Frank Lester Jones in Montgomery, AL, and soon the

couple moved to Mobile, AL, where she became a mother to five children: Patsy,

Frankie, Jackie, Nancy and Johnny. Later, Jewell returned to Harpersville,

where she and her children resided for another five years. Jewell then moved

to Milton, FL, to seek employment to raise her children. She often told the

story of her interview at Chemstrand Company, a textile manufacturer. As she

sat through her interview and spoke with her future boss, he commented on the

fact that she had five children. He said they were “five good reasons to miss

work”. And in her very determined way she replied, “They are five good reasons

not to.” He hired her immediately and would frequently brag about the special

woman that never missed a day’s work. She worked at Chemstrand Company for ten

years. During this time of relentless work and weekend travel to visit her

family, Jewell saved enough money to buy a piece of land and build a home for

herself and her children. In the days before her death, she re-told the story

of driving her children, and a special niece and nephew she was also raising,

to the new home. The children rode over three hundred miles in the back of a

borrowed pickup truck and were all fairly sunburned by the time they arrived;

however, “they were the happiest kids you had ever seen.” While in Florida,

Jewell met and married James Michael Bartosh. The couple would eventually sell

her home and make the trip across the country to settle in Cashmere, WA, in

1964. They purchased a piece of land and James built their lifelong home on

Mission Creek. Once she was settled in Cashmere, Jewell began packing fruit

for Blue Star, where she continued to work until her retirement in 1986.

At home, Jewell raised cows, pigs and chickens. She tended beautiful flower

beds and grew the most bountiful gardens. She was always willing to share

whatever she had with family, friends and neighbors while introducing them all

to the flavors of the South with her collard greens, black-eyed peas, ham-

hocks and okra. Never too far from her kitchen, Jewell has passed down her

amazing cooking skills and joy of feeding others to future generations. She

always maintained she wasn’t a fancy cook, just a plain old Southern one. More

memories than can be counted have been made in her kitchen with family and

friends. Finding a photo of Jewell doing anything other than cooking in her

kitchen is almost impossible.

She once said, when her time was up, she wanted to be remembered for being a

loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

Jewell was preceded in death by her sons: Frankie Jones and Jackie Jones; and

by her granddaughter, Brandi Jones-Brett. She is survived by her children:

Patricia Miller of East Wenatchee, Nancy Long of Arizona, and Johnny Jones of

Cashmere; a daughter-in-law, Diana Jones of Kennewick; five grandchildren

including: Monica Jones-Greedy of Wenatchee, Dana Thomas-VanDam of Arizona,

Jake Jones and Tyson (Kayla) Jones of Kennewick and Julianna Jones-Hatch of

Yelm; great-grandchildren, Evan Prue, Siri Brett, Jewell Greedy, Emma Greedy,

Dagan Brett, Denali VanDam, Ella Grace VanDam, and Joseph Hatch. Extended

survivors include her many cousins, nieces and nephews in whose lives she

played a large role. Jewell never met a stranger, she was known to all she met

and will continue to be known as “Gramma Jewell.”

Upon her direct orders, a Life-Party will be held. She wanted no tears to be

shed for her, only smiles and happy memories. So, please join us in

celebrating her life, sharing her stories and enjoying a bit of Southern

comfort food on Saturday, February 4, 2017, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at

Apple-Annie’s, 100 Apple Annie Ave., Cashmere, WA. Please express your

thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com.

Arrangements by Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.