The Wenatchee World

Weather:

15°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi25° Sunny

Tonight

Lo15° Mostly Cloudy then Snow Likely

Friday

Hi25° Snow Likely

Friday Night

Lo22° Snow Likely

Saturday

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow then Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo31° Chance Rain

Sunday

Hi37° Rain Likely

Sunday Night

Lo30° Chance Rain

Monday

Hi36° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Monday Night

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

New coordinator joins Unleashed team of teen journalists

by Pat MuirYakima Herald-Republic
Send to Kindle
Print This

YAKIMA — The new coordinator of Unleashed, the Yakima Herald-Republic’s teen journalism program, is a rock star. Literally.

Johnny Roger Schofield, 37, was a member of Seattle band The Myriad, which scored repeated MTV airplay for its 2008 single “A Clean Shot.” He also was a member of electro-metal fusion band Gold Wolf Galaxy. He wrote three novels in his 20s. He is a former winner of the Allied Arts Juried Poetry Contest and active participant in the local poetry…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 