Winter Weather Advisory issued February 02 at 1:55PM PST until February 04 at 4:00AM PST by NWS

...SNOW RETURNS FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY... .A WINTER STORM WILL MOVE INTO THE REGION FRIDAY AND CONTINUE INTO SATURDAY BRINGING HEAVY SNOW ACCUMULATIONS TO THE MOUNTAINS AND VALLEYS OF NORTHEAST WASHINGTON AND NORTH IDAHO. WHILE THE VALLEYS WILL CHANGE OVER TO RAIN ON SATURDAY...LOCALLY HEAVY ACCUMULATIONS OF SNOW WILL OCCUR BEFORE THIS CHANGEOVER. LIGHT

Tonight

Lo15° Mostly Cloudy then Snow

Friday

Hi25° Snow

Friday Night

Lo22° Snow then Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi32° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo29° Chance Snow then Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday

Hi33° Rain/Snow Likely then Rain Likely

Sunday Night

Lo30° Rain Likely then Chance Rain/Snow

Monday

Hi33° Chance Rain/Snow

Monday Night

Lo25° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi34° Partly Sunny

New field trip process: Students opt out rather than sign in

by Nevonne McDaniels
Education
WENATCHEE — Missing a field trip because of a forgotten permission slip is becoming a thing of the past for Wenatchee School District students. 

The district is in the process of changing its field trip procedure from always requiring parent-signed permission slips to an opt-out process, where parents who don’t want their child to attend must contact the school office.

“As we continue to move towards students having more experiences outside the classrooms, we need a way to make it…

