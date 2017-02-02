New field trip process: Students opt out rather than sign in

WENATCHEE — Missing a field trip because of a forgotten permission slip is becoming a thing of the past for Wenatchee School District students.

The district is in the process of changing its field trip procedure from always requiring parent-signed permission slips to an opt-out process, where parents who don’t want their child to attend must contact the school office.

“As we continue to move towards students having more experiences outside the classrooms, we need a way to make it…