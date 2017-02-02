Prep focus: Entiat girls and boys basketball teams get best of Pateros in colossal rivalry matchups

PATEROS — The Entiat girls basketball team came out of the gates slow in Thursday night’s critical clash with Pateros. With first place in the Central Washington 1B League in their sights, the host Nannies started the game on fire, jumping out to a five-point lead in the opening exchanges.

But the Tigers came roaring back in a big way.

Visiting Entiat closed the first quarter on a 14-1 run and never looked back en route to a 67-46 win…