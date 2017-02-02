Prep Thursday: Wenatchee swim and dive team performs well in prelims

MOSES LAKE — The Wenatchee and Eastmont boys swim and dive teams tore through the Columbia Basin Big Nine preliminary swim meet on Thursday, with Wenatchee qualifying all of its participating swimmers for the final swims on Saturday.

“I think we had a couple of really strong swims,” Wenatchee swim and dive coach James Elwyn said. “Tage Madson in the 200-yard individual medley and (Connor) Hasse in the 500 freestyle found their way to the top of the podium and…