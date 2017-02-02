PUD noses closer to funding for sewer upgrades

WENATCHEE — That smell in the air at the Chelan County PUD’s water and wastewater department is one of pure optimism.

The state Department of Ecology has ranked the PUD’s application for a nearly $2.9 million grant for sewer-system upgrades in Peshastin the second highest-priority water-improvement project in the state.

The state agency released its ranking list Thursday for projects that would be funded for 2018.

That means the application has a good chance of finally being funded this year.…