Rep. Short’s aid picked to replace her

OLYMPIA — State Rep. Shelly Short, R-Addy, who was picked to fill a vacated 7th District state senate seat, will be replaced by her legislative assistant, Jacquelin Maycumber. She was sworn in on Thursday.

“I’m humbled and honored to be entrusted to continue fighting for the citizens of the Seventh District,” Maycumber said in a statement.

Maycumber, of Republic, was chosen Wednesday evening in a 12-3 vote by county commissioners from the five 7th District counties, including Okanogan, Spokane, Pend Oreille, Stevens…