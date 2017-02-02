Rudy “Roo” Martinez Hernandez

Monitor, WA

Rudy “Roo” Martinez Hernandez went missing on November 4, 2016, in Monitor,

WA, and was found deceased on January 28, 2017, at the age of 32 in Wenatchee,

WA. Rudy was born on October 10, 1984, in San Antonio, TX. He graduated in

2002 from Paine High School in Walla Walla, WA.

In 2010, after moving to London, UK, Rudy began working for Harrod’s as a

Brand Manager for Michael Kors. In 2013, Rudy moved back to Wenatchee, WA,

from London, where he worked for various local restaurants as a

bartender/server while studying at Wenatchee Valley College. Rudy was a world

traveler including places such as Barcelona and Malaga, Spain, Paris, Mexico,

and various states in the United States. Throughout his world travels, Rudy

met many celebrities such as Eva Longoria, Beyonce, Chef Gordon Ramsey and the

famous Carrot Top. He found peace and joy in traveling and had big dreams to

continue traveling the world.

Rudy was a very caring and loving soul who loved animals, the outdoors, music,

history and fine arts. Two of his favorite artists were Frida Kahlo and Diego

Rivera. He loved spending time with family and friends and was a member of

Awaken Church and volunteered for Alatheia Riding Center.

Rudy is survived by his parents: Erlinda Martinez of Monitor, WA; and father,

Juan R. Martinez of Quincy, WA; siblings: sister, Veniece M. Ceballos of

Wenatchee, WA, and brother, Isaac N. Martinez of East Wenatchee, WA; six

nephews; two nieces; one great-niece; and one great-nephew. Rudy was preceded

in death by his grandparents, Arcadio and Maria Martinez; grandfather, Reyes

Martinez; uncles: Pedro Martinez, Roberto Martinez, all from Quincy, WA; aunt,

Yolanda Granados from Oklahoma; and brother-in-law, James Ceballos of

Wenatchee, WA.

A Funeral is scheduled for Saturday, February 4, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. at

Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, located at 711 Grant Road, East Wenatchee, WA.

A Candlelight Vigil will be held at 6:00 p.m. at Hydro Park following the

funeral services in honor of Rudy’s memory. Pastors Daniel Kellogg and Folake

Kellogg will officiate the ceremony. We invite all of Rudy’s friends and

family to attend and celebrate Rudy’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send

donations to Telford’s Chapel of the Valley at 711 Grant Road, East Wenatchee,

WA, 98802. The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, and a

special thanks to those who shared our Facebook post as we searched for Rudy

and donated to help with funeral expenses.