Seattle could pull billions out of Wells Fargo Bank over Dakota Access Pipeline investment

SEATTLE — A proposal to pull about $3 billion in city of Seattle money out of Wells Fargo to protest the bank’s role as a lender for the Dakota Access Pipeline will be heard by a committee of the Seattle City Council on Wednesday.

The bill, co-sponsored by council members Kshama Sawant and Tim Burgess, will be heard at 9 a.m. before the Affordable Housing, Neighborhoods and Finance Committee. Anti-pipeline demonstrators will rally at City Hall at 8:30 a.m.

A…