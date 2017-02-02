The Wenatchee World

Weather:

15°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi25° Sunny

Tonight

Lo15° Mostly Cloudy then Snow Likely

Friday

Hi25° Snow Likely

Friday Night

Lo22° Snow Likely

Saturday

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow then Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo31° Chance Rain

Sunday

Hi37° Rain Likely

Sunday Night

Lo30° Chance Rain

Monday

Hi36° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Monday Night

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Sen. Cleveland: Add to required delay in eviction

by The Columbian
Send to Kindle
Print This

VANCOUVER — Sen. Annette Cleveland believes the city of Vancouver could serve as a statewide example of one way to ease the affordable housing crisis.

“We are all aware, in this state and around this nation, we’re facing a housing crisis. It’s affecting individuals and families and our children,” Cleveland testified to members of the Senate Financial Institutions and Insurance Committee on Tuesday. “Many cities within the state of Washington, including my own of Vancouver, have grappled with positive ways…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 