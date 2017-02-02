The Wenatchee World

This Afternoon

Hi25° Sunny

Tonight

Lo15° Mostly Cloudy then Snow Likely

Friday

Hi25° Snow Likely

Friday Night

Lo22° Snow Likely

Saturday

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow then Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night

Lo31° Chance Rain

Sunday

Hi37° Rain Likely

Sunday Night

Lo30° Chance Rain

Monday

Hi36° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Monday Night

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Tacoma’s apartment fever gains national attention

by The News Tribune
TACOMA — While apartment construction is expected to slow nationwide, Tacoma is now considered a top-10 market nationwide for multifamily investment by federal mortgage lender Freddie Mac.

The lender predicts Tacoma will be third in the nation for income growth in 2017, at 5.8 percent. Coupled with a relatively low apartment vacancy rate this year of 3.2 percent, it makes Tacoma a hot commodity for those looking to invest in apartment construction.

Tacoma is topped only by Sacramento and Seattle in…

