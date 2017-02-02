Tacoma’s apartment fever gains national attention

TACOMA — While apartment construction is expected to slow nationwide, Tacoma is now considered a top-10 market nationwide for multifamily investment by federal mortgage lender Freddie Mac.

The lender predicts Tacoma will be third in the nation for income growth in 2017, at 5.8 percent. Coupled with a relatively low apartment vacancy rate this year of 3.2 percent, it makes Tacoma a hot commodity for those looking to invest in apartment construction.

Tacoma is topped only by Sacramento and Seattle in…