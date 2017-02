Washington State Apple Blossom top ten candidates and chaperone Kristen Holmberg (in vest) take a look at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center's Queen's Court Apple Theater during a tour on Jan. 26. The room has photographs of all of the past royalty since 1920. The top ten girls have been touring the valley and preparing for the royalty selection night on Feb. 11. For more on the top ten and an official ballot see today's Neighbors page.