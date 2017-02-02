University students lobby for a freeze

Washington college students, who lobbied two years ago for a tuition cut that lawmakers did approve, are now back at the Capitol, asking for a tuition freeze this year, plus financial aid for all low-income students who qualify for it.

It’s hard to know how that will play out in a year when legislators are also on the hook for more robust funding of K-12 education, under a state Supreme Court mandate called the McCleary decision. In his budget, Gov.…