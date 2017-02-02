Vacancies on Historic Preservation and Code Enforcement boards

WENATCHEE — The city needs volunteers to fill positions on the Historic Preservation Board and Code Enforcement Board.

The Historic Preservation Board reviews properties for placement or removal from the Wenatchee and National Register of Historic Places, and reviews changes made to properties located in the historic district. The board meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at City Hall.

The Code Enforcement Board reviews cases and appeals, and renders decisions regarding code violations. The board…