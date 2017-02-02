Walking home after school

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 02 at 1:55PM PST until February 04 at 4:00AM PST by NWS

...SNOW RETURNS FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY... .A WINTER STORM WILL MOVE INTO THE REGION FRIDAY AND CONTINUE INTO SATURDAY BRINGING HEAVY SNOW ACCUMULATIONS TO THE MOUNTAINS AND VALLEYS OF NORTHEAST WASHINGTON AND NORTH IDAHO. WHILE THE VALLEYS WILL CHANGE OVER TO RAIN ON SATURDAY...LOCALLY HEAVY ACCUMULATIONS OF SNOW WILL OCCUR BEFORE THIS CHANGEOVER. LIGHT

Tonight Lo15 ° Partly Cloudy then Snow

Friday Hi25 ° Snow

Friday Night Lo22 ° Snow then Chance Snow

Saturday Hi32 ° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night Lo29 ° Chance Snow then Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday Hi33 ° Rain/Snow Likely then Rain Likely

Sunday Night Lo30 ° Rain Likely then Chance Rain/Snow

Monday Hi33 ° Chance Rain/Snow

Monday Night Lo25 ° Mostly Cloudy