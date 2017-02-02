Washington state pipeline disruption jury fails to reach verdict

BURLINGTON — A jury weighing charges against an activist behind a coordinated protest that disrupted the flow of millions of barrels of crude oil into the United States failed to reach a verdict in a case in Washington state, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Ken Ward did not dispute that he shut down a valve on Kinder Morgan Inc’s Trans Mountain Pipeline near Burlington but a jury could not agree on a verdict for his charges of trespassing, burglary and sabotage.