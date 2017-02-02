Wenatchee schools schedule full days of conferences next year

WENATCHEE — Hoping to make contact with more parents, the Wenatchee School Board recently approved the 2017/18 school calendar that sets aside three full days for parent/teacher conferences Nov. 1-3. Another full-day conference day is set for March 7.

Before, fall conferences were scheduled during five half days of school.

The change to full-day scheduling adds morning conference times not previously available. The hope is to increase parent participation and create less distraction for students.

"Feedback from parents is that…