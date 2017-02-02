Wild keeping eyes on the big prize

Wenatchee Wild coach/general manager Bliss Littler has never been one for excuses.
He doesn’t offer them, and he doesn’t accept them.
That said, he can’t help but feel encouraged in knowing he has a full healthy roster for the first time in several weeks as the Wild enter the final month of the regular season with ten games to play. They hold a five-point lead over second place Chilliwack, who also has 10 games remaining.
The Wild play four of…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.