Wild keeping eyes on the big prize

Wenatchee Wild coach/general manager Bliss Littler has never been one for excuses.

He doesn’t offer them, and he doesn’t accept them.

That said, he can’t help but feel encouraged in knowing he has a full healthy roster for the first time in several weeks as the Wild enter the final month of the regular season with ten games to play. They hold a five-point lead over second place Chilliwack, who also has 10 games remaining.

The Wild play four of…