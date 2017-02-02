Women’s Escape at Mission Ridge: Getting outdoors and having fun

WENATCHEE — Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort on Feb. 11 will host the second of four 2017 Women’s Escape Saturday Sessions and runs from 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mission Ridge is partnering with SheJumps, whose mission is to increase the participation of women and girls of all ages in outdoor activities, and Pacific Northwest Outdoor Women, a group bringing together Pacific Northwest women 18 years or older and of all fitness levels to share new adventures and experiences,…