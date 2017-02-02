WVC emerge victorious over Big Bend in OT

MOSES LAKE — The Wenatchee Valley College women’s basketball team squeaked out a 62-55 win over the Big Bend Lady Vikings in overtime on Wednesday at Big Bend Community College.

The Knights jumped out to an early lead with excellent offensive momentum, overwhelming Big Bend’s defense in spite of the absence of WVC’s Malia Teriipaia.

“Malia went down early and the whole team really came together to make up for the presence we were missing,” WVC coach Rachel Goetz said.…