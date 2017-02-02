The Wenatchee World

Weather:

19°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 02 at 1:55PM PST until February 04 at 4:00AM PST by NWS

...SNOW RETURNS FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY... .A WINTER STORM WILL MOVE INTO THE REGION FRIDAY AND CONTINUE INTO SATURDAY BRINGING HEAVY SNOW ACCUMULATIONS TO THE MOUNTAINS AND VALLEYS OF NORTHEAST WASHINGTON AND NORTH IDAHO. WHILE THE VALLEYS WILL CHANGE OVER TO RAIN ON SATURDAY...LOCALLY HEAVY ACCUMULATIONS OF SNOW WILL OCCUR BEFORE THIS CHANGEOVER. LIGHT

Tonight

Lo11° Mostly Cloudy then Snow

Friday

Hi25° Snow

Friday Night

Lo22° Snow then Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi32° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo29° Chance Snow then Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday

Hi33° Rain/Snow Likely then Rain Likely

Sunday Night

Lo30° Rain Likely then Chance Rain/Snow

Monday

Hi33° Chance Rain/Snow

Monday Night

Lo25° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi34° Partly Sunny

WVC emerge victorious over Big Bend in OT

by Chris Danko
College Sports
Send to Kindle
Print This

MOSES LAKE — The Wenatchee Valley College women’s basketball team squeaked out a 62-55 win over the Big Bend Lady Vikings in overtime on Wednesday at Big Bend Community College. 

The Knights jumped out to an early lead with excellent offensive momentum, overwhelming Big Bend’s defense in spite of the absence of WVC’s Malia Teriipaia.

“Malia went down early and the whole team really came together to make up for the presence we were missing,” WVC coach Rachel Goetz said.…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 