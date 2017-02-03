Bear necessity? Plan would reintroduce grizzlies to Cascades

CASCADES —Wildlife biologists celebrated last June when they captured a grizzly bear in Washington for the first time in more than 30 years.

After it was studied, the bear was released back into rural Pend Oreille County, equipped with a satellite-linked radio collar expected to offer valuable insight into the habits and range of the state’s most powerful predators.

Now a proposal by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Park Service would see more grizzlies in Washington, specifically…