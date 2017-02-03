The Wenatchee World

Weather:

16°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 03 at 3:49AM PST until February 04 at 4:00AM PST by NWS

...SNOW RETURNS FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY... .A WINTER STORM WILL MOVE INTO THE REGION TODAY AND CONTINUE INTO SATURDAY BRINGING HEAVY SNOW ACCUMULATIONS TO THE MOUNTAINS AND VALLEYS OF NORTHEAST WASHINGTON AND NORTH IDAHO. WHILE THE VALLEYS WILL CHANGE OVER TO RAIN ON SATURDAY...LOCALLY HEAVY ACCUMULATIONS OF SNOW WILL OCCUR BEFORE THIS CHANGEOVER. LIGHT

Today

Hi24° Snow then Snow Likely

Tonight

Lo21° Snow Likely then Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi31° Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo29° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday

Hi32° Rain/Snow Likely then Rain Likely

Sunday Night

Lo30° Rain

Monday

Hi33° Chance Rain/Snow then Slight Chance Snow

Monday Night

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi34° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday Night

Lo25° Mostly Cloudy

Bill calling to end daylight savings time proposed

by The Olympian
Send to Kindle
Print This

OLYMPIA — A proposed bill calls for ending daylight saving time in Washington state.

Senate Bill 5329 would instead implement a year-round Pacific Standard Time in the state. Sponsored by seven Republican senators, the bill is currently in the Senate Committee following a public hearing Tuesday.

“Research has shown that changing to and from daylight saving time twice per year has negative impacts on public health, increases traffic accidents and crime, disrupts agriculture scheduling, and hinders economic growth,” according to…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 