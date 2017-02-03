Bill calling to end daylight savings time proposed

OLYMPIA — A proposed bill calls for ending daylight saving time in Washington state.

Senate Bill 5329 would instead implement a year-round Pacific Standard Time in the state. Sponsored by seven Republican senators, the bill is currently in the Senate Committee following a public hearing Tuesday.

“Research has shown that changing to and from daylight saving time twice per year has negative impacts on public health, increases traffic accidents and crime, disrupts agriculture scheduling, and hinders economic growth,” according to…