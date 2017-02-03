Bucks, Hornets make first trade of deadline season

CHARLOTTE., N.C. — The Milwaukee Bucks traded forward Miles Plumlee to the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday for big men Spencer Hawes and Roy Hibbert.

The 6-foot-11 Plumlee signed a four-year, $50 million deal with the Bucks during the summer but hasn't received steady playing time. He's played in just 32 games with 12 starts, averaging just 2.6 points.

Injuries have slowed Hibbert this season, and recently he had fallen out of coach Steve Cliff ord's rotation as the Hornets have tried…