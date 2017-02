WENATCHEE — A red 1994 Acura Integra vehicle was reported stolen about 8:55 a.m. Thursday on South Wenatchee Avenue.

The owner left the vehicle in a parking lot in the 500 block of South Wenatchee Avenue with the keys in still in vehicle, according to Wenatchee Police. The owner was gone for about 10 minutes and upon return, the vehicle was gone.

Police don’t have any suspects.

The vehicle license plate number is AXC0913. Anyone with information is asked to…