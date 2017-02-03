Church offers divorce recovery course

WENATCHEE — Sage Hills Church, 1601 Fifth St., will offer Divorce Recovery, a 12-week course, beginning Feb. 12.
Classes, which begin at 4 p.m., are for people who are divorced or going through a divorce or a broken relationship.
The course will cover loss, grief, unhooking, anger, depression and forgiveness. Registration costs $40.
For more information, call the church at 662-1502.
