Church offers divorce recovery course

WENATCHEE — Sage Hills Church, 1601 Fifth St., will offer Divorce Recovery, a 12-week course, beginning Feb. 12.

Classes, which begin at 4 p.m., are for people who are divorced or going through a divorce or a broken relationship.

The course will cover loss, grief, unhooking, anger, depression and forgiveness. Registration costs $40.

For more information, call the church at 662-1502.