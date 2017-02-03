Court of dreams

Dreams will come true Feb. 11 during the 2017 Apple Blossom Royalty Selection Pageant at the Wenatchee High School Auditorium.
The Top 10 finalists begin their final week of preparations Monday. The outcome of the annual pageant will determine who will represent the community at festivals and other events throughout the Northwest in 2017.
On Jan. 11, the Top 10 candidates were selected from a field of 24 finalists at the Numerica Performing Arts Center. The finalists include five seniors from…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.