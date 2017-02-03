Court of dreams

Dreams will come true Feb. 11 during the 2017 Apple Blossom Royalty Selection Pageant at the Wenatchee High School Auditorium.

The Top 10 finalists begin their final week of preparations Monday. The outcome of the annual pageant will determine who will represent the community at festivals and other events throughout the Northwest in 2017.

On Jan. 11, the Top 10 candidates were selected from a field of 24 finalists at the Numerica Performing Arts Center. The finalists include five seniors from…