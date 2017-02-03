The Wenatchee World

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 03 at 3:49AM PST until February 04 at 4:00AM PST by NWS

...SNOW RETURNS FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY... .A WINTER STORM WILL MOVE INTO THE REGION TODAY AND CONTINUE INTO SATURDAY BRINGING HEAVY SNOW ACCUMULATIONS TO THE MOUNTAINS AND VALLEYS OF NORTHEAST WASHINGTON AND NORTH IDAHO. WHILE THE VALLEYS WILL CHANGE OVER TO RAIN ON SATURDAY...LOCALLY HEAVY ACCUMULATIONS OF SNOW WILL OCCUR BEFORE THIS CHANGEOVER. LIGHT

Overnight

Lo11° Snow

Friday

Hi24° Snow then Snow Likely

Friday Night

Lo21° Snow Likely then Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi31° Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo29° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday

Hi32° Rain/Snow Likely then Rain Likely

Sunday Night

Lo30° Rain

Monday

Hi33° Chance Rain/Snow then Slight Chance Snow

Monday Night

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi34° Mostly Cloudy

Court of dreams

by Lindsay Francis
Apple Blossom
Dreams will come true Feb. 11 during the 2017 Apple Blossom Royalty Selection Pageant at the Wenatchee High School Auditorium.

The Top 10 finalists begin their final week of preparations Monday. The outcome of the annual pageant will determine who will represent the community at festivals and other events throughout the Northwest in 2017.

On Jan. 11, the Top 10 candidates were selected from a field of 24 finalists at the Numerica Performing Arts Center. The finalists include five seniors from…

