Duane Daling

Waterville, WA

Duane Daling, 80, of Waterville, WA, passed away at Central Washington

Hospital on January 30, 2017, as a result of a long battle with heart disease.

Duane was born to Carl and Laura Daling of Waterville, WA, on July 27, 1936.

He was a life-long resident of Waterville and graduated from Waterville High

School in 1955. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1956 and was discharged

from active duty in 1958. After leaving the service, he joined his family,

farming with his parents and brothers on the family farm.

Duane was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Daling; brother, Lynn Daling;

and parents, Carl and Laura Daling. He is survived by his brother, Gerald

Daling; and his two children: Darrin (Tina) Daling, and Damin (Peggy) Daling;

four grandchildren: Shaylie Daling, Desirea Daling, Briell Thomsen, and

Dietrich Daling; and two great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7, 2017,

at the Lutheran Church in Waterville, WA. A reception lunch will follow at the

church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Waterville

Ambulance Fund, Box 400, Waterville, WA, 98858. Please express your thoughts

and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are

by Waterville Funeral Home, Waterville, WA.