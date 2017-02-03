Funeral Service Directory

Friday, Feb. 3
Jose C. Rubio, 51, of Quincy: 11 a.m. Mass of Christian burial at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Quincy. Burial service will follow at Quincy Valley Cemetery. Arrangements by Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Ann Carrigan, 60, of Ephrata: 11 a.m. service at Nicoles Funeral Home. Viewing will be held at 9 a.m. until the service begins. Following the service, a no-host lunch will be held at Time Out Pizza. Arrangements by Nicoles…
