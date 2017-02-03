Highway 97 closed near Peshastin

Peshastin — Blewett Pass near milepost 183 south of Peshastin is temporarily closed as of 9 a.m. so crews can remove a semi-truck from a ditch, according to Brian Moore, spokesman for the Washington State Patrol.

The semi-truck was driving northbound when it went off the road about 7:45 a.m. two miles south of the Big Y Cafe in Peshastin, Moore said.

Troopers determined the highway would need to be closed in both directions to safely remove the semi-truck.

Moore…