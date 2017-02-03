Highway 97 closed near Peshastin

Peshastin — Blewett Pass near milepost 183 south of Peshastin is temporarily closed as of 9 a.m. so crews can remove a semi-truck from a ditch, according to Brian Moore, spokesman for the Washington State Patrol.
The semi-truck was driving northbound when it went off the road about 7:45 a.m. two miles south of the Big Y Cafe in Peshastin, Moore said.
Troopers determined the highway would need to be closed in both directions to safely remove the semi-truck.
Moore…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.