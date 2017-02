MONITOR — A popular restaurant along Highway 2 was victim to an overnight burglary reported Thursday.

The burglary was reported about 8:30 a.m. Thursday by an employee who noticed damage to a door, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. No other damage was reported. Cash was missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 667-6851.

