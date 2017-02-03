Huskies men blow first-half lead, fall to USC

Lorenzo Romar scanned the Huskies’ locker room and didn’t like what he saw.

The Washington men’s basketball team led USC by 10 points at the break, but he believed there was too much celebrating for a team seeking to snap a three-game losing streak.

“I would say we were feeling pretty good about ourselves, too good,” Romar said. “We obviously didn’t understand that much more work was going to be required to come out on top.”

Romar’s words came to…