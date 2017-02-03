The Wenatchee World

Weather:

17°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 03 at 3:49AM PST until February 04 at 4:00AM PST by NWS

...SNOW RETURNS FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY... .A WINTER STORM WILL MOVE INTO THE REGION TODAY AND CONTINUE INTO SATURDAY BRINGING HEAVY SNOW ACCUMULATIONS TO THE MOUNTAINS AND VALLEYS OF NORTHEAST WASHINGTON AND NORTH IDAHO. WHILE THE VALLEYS WILL CHANGE OVER TO RAIN ON SATURDAY...LOCALLY HEAVY ACCUMULATIONS OF SNOW WILL OCCUR BEFORE THIS CHANGEOVER. LIGHT

Today

Hi24° Snow then Snow Likely

Tonight

Lo21° Snow Likely then Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi31° Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo29° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday

Hi32° Rain/Snow Likely then Rain Likely

Sunday Night

Lo30° Rain

Monday

Hi33° Chance Rain/Snow then Slight Chance Snow

Monday Night

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi34° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday Night

Lo25° Mostly Cloudy

In avocado country, Mexicans not afraid of Trump tariff threats

by Reuters
Send to Kindle
Print This

URUAPAN, Mexico — Avocado farmers in the rolling hillsides of Mexico’s Michoacan state are not worried for now by U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to tear up a trade deal which could make the favorite snack of Super Bowl viewers more expensive.

Americans will chomp through huge amounts of avocados mashed into guacamole during the Super Bowl on Sunday, and 80 percent of those fruits will come from Mexico’s ever-larger expanse of orchards, thanks to a free market created by…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 