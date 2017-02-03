The Wenatchee World

Weather:

16°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 03 at 3:49AM PST until February 04 at 4:00AM PST by NWS

...SNOW RETURNS FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY... .A WINTER STORM WILL MOVE INTO THE REGION TODAY AND CONTINUE INTO SATURDAY BRINGING HEAVY SNOW ACCUMULATIONS TO THE MOUNTAINS AND VALLEYS OF NORTHEAST WASHINGTON AND NORTH IDAHO. WHILE THE VALLEYS WILL CHANGE OVER TO RAIN ON SATURDAY...LOCALLY HEAVY ACCUMULATIONS OF SNOW WILL OCCUR BEFORE THIS CHANGEOVER. LIGHT

Today

Hi24° Snow then Snow Likely

Tonight

Lo21° Snow Likely then Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi31° Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo29° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday

Hi32° Rain/Snow Likely then Rain Likely

Sunday Night

Lo30° Rain

Monday

Hi33° Chance Rain/Snow then Slight Chance Snow

Monday Night

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi34° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday Night

Lo25° Mostly Cloudy

Kevin R. Running

Website Staff
Memoriam
Send to Kindle
Print This

Kevin R. Running, 61, of East Wenatchee.

Arrangements are by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 