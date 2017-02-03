Kevin R. Running

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 03 at 3:49AM PST until February 04 at 4:00AM PST by NWS

...SNOW RETURNS FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY... .A WINTER STORM WILL MOVE INTO THE REGION TODAY AND CONTINUE INTO SATURDAY BRINGING HEAVY SNOW ACCUMULATIONS TO THE MOUNTAINS AND VALLEYS OF NORTHEAST WASHINGTON AND NORTH IDAHO. WHILE THE VALLEYS WILL CHANGE OVER TO RAIN ON SATURDAY...LOCALLY HEAVY ACCUMULATIONS OF SNOW WILL OCCUR BEFORE THIS CHANGEOVER. LIGHT

Today Hi24 ° Snow then Snow Likely

Tonight Lo21 ° Snow Likely then Chance Snow

Saturday Hi31 ° Chance Snow

Saturday Night Lo29 ° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday Hi32 ° Rain/Snow Likely then Rain Likely

Sunday Night Lo30 ° Rain

Monday Hi33 ° Chance Rain/Snow then Slight Chance Snow

Monday Night Lo24 ° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday Hi34 ° Mostly Cloudy