More mumps in Grant County

MOSES LAKE — Grant County now has five confirmed cases of mumps among students at Columbia Basin Job Corp near Moses Lake, the Grant County Public Health District reports.

Nine additional patients with mumps-like symptoms are being investigated in Grant County.

Statewide, almost 350 cases have been confirmed, mostly in western Washington. There are also two cases in Ferry County and one case in Yakima County.

Mumps is caused by a virus, and typically starts with a few days of…