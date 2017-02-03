Nominations open for annual community service award

NCW — Catholic Charities of Wenatchee has opened nominations for its annual Community “Bringing Hope to Life” Award. Nominations will be accepted through March 3.

Nominees should be individuals from Chelan or Douglas counties who have made a significant contribution to the community through volunteer work, employment or philanthropic efforts.

The award will be presented during the agency’s Annual Benefit Dinner and Dessert Dash at 5:30 p.m. March 18 in Kuykendall Hall at St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish in Wenatchee. Tickets are…