OKANOGAN — An Okanogan County Sheriff’s deputy who was fired but then reinstated by an arbitrator after a drunk-driving arrest 10 years ago is again accused of driving under the influence — this time for prescription drugs.

Shane W. Jones, 46, had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and nearly fell down when he got out of his truck after he was stopped by a Brewster Police officer on Dec. 8, police reports say. Witnesses said he was driving on the wrong…