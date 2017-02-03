Winter Weather Advisory issued February 03 at 9:19PM PST until February 04 at 4:00AM PST by NWS

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY... * LOCATIONS...WENATCHEE, CHELAN, ENTIAT, CASHMERE, OMAK, OKANOGAN, BREWSTER, BRIDGEPORT, OROVILLE, NESPELEM, DISAUTEL PASS, WATERVILLE, MANSFIELD, BADGER MOUNTAIN ROAD, MOSES LAKE, EPHRATA, OTHELLO, AND QUINCY.

Tonight Lo19 ° Snow Likely

Saturday Hi32 ° Chance Snow then Chance Rain/Snow

Saturday Night Lo29 ° Chance Rain then Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday Hi33 ° Rain/Snow Likely then Rain Likely

Sunday Night Lo29 ° Rain/Snow

Monday Hi33 ° Chance Snow

Monday Night Lo24 ° Chance Snow

Tuesday Hi34 ° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday Night Lo25 ° Mostly Cloudy