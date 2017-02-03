Photo Gallery: Wenatchee Wild Hockey beats Surrey
The Wenatchee Wild beats Surrey in hockey Friday night 6-0.
Reach Don Seabrook at 509-661-5225 or (javascript required to see email).
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 03 at 9:19PM PST until February 04 at 4:00AM PST by NWS
Lo19° Snow Likely
Hi32° Chance Snow then Chance Rain/Snow
Lo29° Chance Rain then Chance Rain/Snow
Hi33° Rain/Snow Likely then Rain Likely
Lo29° Rain/Snow
Hi33° Chance Snow
Lo24° Chance Snow
Hi34° Mostly Cloudy
Lo25° Mostly Cloudy
Hi31° Slight Chance Snow
The Wenatchee Wild beats Surrey in hockey Friday night 6-0.
Reach Don Seabrook at 509-661-5225 or (javascript required to see email).